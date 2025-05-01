Skip to main content
Back

SI Units (Simplified) definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • SI Units
    A globally accepted measurement system based on six base quantities, closely related to the metric system.
  • Kilogram
    The standard measurement for mass in the international system, represented by the symbol kg.
  • Meter
    The fundamental unit for measuring length, denoted by the symbol m in scientific contexts.
  • Second
    The base unit for quantifying time, universally symbolized as s in scientific notation.
  • Kelvin
    The absolute temperature scale used in science, symbolized by a capital K, without the degree sign.
  • Mole
    The unit for the amount of substance, essential in chemistry, abbreviated as mol.
  • Cubic Meter
    The SI base unit for volume, represented as m³, though less commonly used than its metric counterpart.
  • Liter
    A metric unit for volume, symbolized as L, more frequently used than the SI base unit for volume.
  • Physical Quantity
    A measurable property such as mass, length, or temperature, each associated with a specific SI unit.
  • Symbol
    A shorthand notation, usually one or two letters, representing an SI unit in formulas and calculations.
  • Metric System
    A decimal-based system of measurement from which the international system of units is derived.
  • Base Unit
    A fundamental measurement standard in the SI system, forming the foundation for all other units.