SI Units A globally accepted measurement system based on six base quantities, closely related to the metric system.

Kilogram The standard measurement for mass in the international system, represented by the symbol kg.

Meter The fundamental unit for measuring length, denoted by the symbol m in scientific contexts.

Second The base unit for quantifying time, universally symbolized as s in scientific notation.

Kelvin The absolute temperature scale used in science, symbolized by a capital K, without the degree sign.

Mole The unit for the amount of substance, essential in chemistry, abbreviated as mol.