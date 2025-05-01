Back
SI Units A globally accepted measurement system based on six base quantities, closely related to the metric system. Kilogram The standard measurement for mass in the international system, represented by the symbol kg. Meter The fundamental unit for measuring length, denoted by the symbol m in scientific contexts. Second The base unit for quantifying time, universally symbolized as s in scientific notation. Kelvin The absolute temperature scale used in science, symbolized by a capital K, without the degree sign. Mole The unit for the amount of substance, essential in chemistry, abbreviated as mol. Cubic Meter The SI base unit for volume, represented as m³, though less commonly used than its metric counterpart. Liter A metric unit for volume, symbolized as L, more frequently used than the SI base unit for volume. Physical Quantity A measurable property such as mass, length, or temperature, each associated with a specific SI unit. Symbol A shorthand notation, usually one or two letters, representing an SI unit in formulas and calculations. Metric System A decimal-based system of measurement from which the international system of units is derived. Base Unit A fundamental measurement standard in the SI system, forming the foundation for all other units.
SI Units (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12
SI Units (Simplified)
1. Matter and Measurements
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Metric Prefixes
1. Matter and Measurements
7 problems
Topic
Jules
1. Matter and Measurements - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Matter and Measurements - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Matter and Measurements - Part 3 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Ernest