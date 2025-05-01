What does SI stand for in the context of measurement units? SI stands for the International System of Units.

How many base units are there in the SI system? There are 6 base units in the SI system.

What is the SI base unit for mass and its symbol? The SI base unit for mass is kilogram, with the symbol kg.

What is the SI base unit for length and its symbol? The SI base unit for length is meter, with the symbol m.

What is the SI base unit for time and its symbol? The SI base unit for time is second, with the symbol s.

What is the SI base unit for temperature and its symbol? The SI base unit for temperature is kelvin, with the symbol K.