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SI Units (Simplified) quiz

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  • What does SI stand for in the context of measurement units?
    SI stands for the International System of Units.
  • How many base units are there in the SI system?
    There are 6 base units in the SI system.
  • What is the SI base unit for mass and its symbol?
    The SI base unit for mass is kilogram, with the symbol kg.
  • What is the SI base unit for length and its symbol?
    The SI base unit for length is meter, with the symbol m.
  • What is the SI base unit for time and its symbol?
    The SI base unit for time is second, with the symbol s.
  • What is the SI base unit for temperature and its symbol?
    The SI base unit for temperature is kelvin, with the symbol K.
  • What is the SI base unit for the amount of substance and its symbol?
    The SI base unit for the amount of substance is mole, with the symbol mol.
  • What is the SI base unit for volume and its symbol?
    The SI base unit for volume is cubic meter, with, the symbol m³.
  • Which metric unit is more commonly used for volume than the SI base unit?
    Liters (L) are more commonly used for volume than cubic meters (m³).
  • What is the symbol for liters?
    The symbol for liters is a capital L.
  • In chemistry, what does the term 'amount of substance' refer to?
    It refers to the mole, which is the SI base unit for the amount of substance.
  • How is the symbol for mole written?
    The symbol for mole is 'mol'.
  • What is the relationship between the SI system and the metric system?
    The SI system is related to the metric system and uses metric-based units.
  • Why might you see liters used more often than cubic meters for volume?
    Because liters are a more practical and commonly used metric unit for volume in everyday and laboratory settings.
  • What is the abbreviation for the SI base unit of temperature?
    The abbreviation for kelvin is K.