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What does SI stand for in the context of measurement units? SI stands for the International System of Units. How many base units are there in the SI system? There are 6 base units in the SI system. What is the SI base unit for mass and its symbol? The SI base unit for mass is kilogram, with the symbol kg. What is the SI base unit for length and its symbol? The SI base unit for length is meter, with the symbol m. What is the SI base unit for time and its symbol? The SI base unit for time is second, with the symbol s. What is the SI base unit for temperature and its symbol? The SI base unit for temperature is kelvin, with the symbol K. What is the SI base unit for the amount of substance and its symbol? The SI base unit for the amount of substance is mole, with the symbol mol. What is the SI base unit for volume and its symbol? The SI base unit for volume is cubic meter, with, the symbol m³. Which metric unit is more commonly used for volume than the SI base unit? Liters (L) are more commonly used for volume than cubic meters (m³). What is the symbol for liters? The symbol for liters is a capital L. In chemistry, what does the term 'amount of substance' refer to? It refers to the mole, which is the SI base unit for the amount of substance. How is the symbol for mole written? The symbol for mole is 'mol'. What is the relationship between the SI system and the metric system? The SI system is related to the metric system and uses metric-based units. Why might you see liters used more often than cubic meters for volume? Because liters are a more practical and commonly used metric unit for volume in everyday and laboratory settings. What is the abbreviation for the SI base unit of temperature? The abbreviation for kelvin is K.
SI Units (Simplified) quiz
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SI Units (Simplified)
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