Significant Figures Digits in a value that convey meaningful information about its precision, including all certain digits plus one estimated digit.

Decimal Places Positions to the right of the decimal point that determine the precision of a number in addition or subtraction.

Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by a power of ten, used to maintain correct significant figures.

Coefficient The numerical part of a value in scientific notation, used to count significant figures.

Order of Operations A sequence (parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction) that dictates calculation steps.

Multiplication An operation where the final answer retains the least number of significant figures from the values involved.