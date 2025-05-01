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Significant Figures: In Calculations definitions

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  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a value that convey meaningful information about its precision, including all certain digits plus one estimated digit.
  • Decimal Places
    Positions to the right of the decimal point that determine the precision of a number in addition or subtraction.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by a power of ten, used to maintain correct significant figures.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical part of a value in scientific notation, used to count significant figures.
  • Order of Operations
    A sequence (parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction) that dictates calculation steps.
  • Multiplication
    An operation where the final answer retains the least number of significant figures from the values involved.
  • Division
    An operation where the result must match the value with the fewest significant figures.
  • Addition
    An operation where the answer is limited by the value with the least number of decimal places.
  • Subtraction
    An operation where the result is rounded to match the fewest decimal places among the numbers used.
  • Rounding
    A process of adjusting a number to reflect the correct number of significant figures or decimal places.
  • Precision
    The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results, reflected by significant figures.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group parts of a calculation, indicating operations to be performed first.
  • Exponent
    A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a value is multiplied by itself, affecting significant figures in results.
  • Calculation
    A process involving mathematical operations where significant figure and decimal place rules must be applied at each step.
  • Nonzero Number
    A digit other than zero, marking the start point for counting significant figures in a value.