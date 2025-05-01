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Significant Figures Digits in a value that convey meaningful information about its precision, including all certain digits plus one estimated digit. Decimal Places Positions to the right of the decimal point that determine the precision of a number in addition or subtraction. Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by a power of ten, used to maintain correct significant figures. Coefficient The numerical part of a value in scientific notation, used to count significant figures. Order of Operations A sequence (parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction) that dictates calculation steps. Multiplication An operation where the final answer retains the least number of significant figures from the values involved. Division An operation where the result must match the value with the fewest significant figures. Addition An operation where the answer is limited by the value with the least number of decimal places. Subtraction An operation where the result is rounded to match the fewest decimal places among the numbers used. Rounding A process of adjusting a number to reflect the correct number of significant figures or decimal places. Precision The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results, reflected by significant figures. Parentheses Symbols used to group parts of a calculation, indicating operations to be performed first. Exponent A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a value is multiplied by itself, affecting significant figures in results. Calculation A process involving mathematical operations where significant figure and decimal place rules must be applied at each step. Nonzero Number A digit other than zero, marking the start point for counting significant figures in a value.
Significant Figures: In Calculations definitions
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