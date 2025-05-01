What rule do you follow for significant figures when multiplying or dividing numbers? The final answer should have the least number of significant figures among the numbers used in the calculation.

How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number written in scientific notation? Count the significant figures in the coefficient only, ignoring the exponent.

When adding or subtracting numbers, what determines the number of decimal places in the final answer? The final answer should have the least number of decimal places from the numbers used in the operation.

If you multiply 3.16, 0.003027, and 5.7 × 10⁻³, how many significant figures should your answer have? The answer should have 2 significant figures, matching the value with the least sig figs (5.7 × 10⁻³).

What is the first step in determining significant figures for a number with a decimal point? Start counting from the first non-zero digit on the left and count all digits to the end.

How do you round your answer if the digit to the right of your last significant figure is 5 or greater? You round up the last significant figure by one.