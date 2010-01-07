Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

Significant Figures: In Calculations

Significant Figures are often involved in mathematical calculations. 

Significant Figures In Calculations

concept

Significant Figures Calculations Concept 1

2

concept

Significant Figures Calculations Concept 2

3

concept

Significant Figures Calculations Concept 3

4
Problem

Perform the following calculation to the right number of sig figs:
[(1.7 × 106) ÷ (2.63 × 105)] + 6.96

5
Problem

Perform the following mathematical operations and express the result to the correct number of significant figures.
(6.404 × 2.91) / (18.7 – 17.1)

6
Problem

What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?
[(42.00 − 40.914) ⋅ (25.739 − 25.729)] / [(11.50⋅1.001) + (0.00710 ⋅ 700.)]

