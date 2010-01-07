Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Significant Figures are often involved in mathematical calculations.
Significant Figures Calculations Concept 1
Significant Figures Calculations Concept 2
Significant Figures Calculations Concept 3
Perform the following calculation to the right number of sig figs:
[(1.7 × 106) ÷ (2.63 × 105)] + 6.96
Perform the following mathematical operations and express the result to the correct number of significant figures.
(6.404 × 2.91) / (18.7 – 17.1)
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?
[(42.00 − 40.914) ⋅ (25.739 − 25.729)] / [(11.50⋅1.001) + (0.00710 ⋅ 700.)]