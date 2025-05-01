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Significant Figures Digits in a measurement that include all known values plus one estimated value, reflecting the precision of the measurement. Precision Degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results, indicated by the number of significant digits. Measurement Process of obtaining a value for a quantity using instruments, always involving a certain level of uncertainty. Decimal Point Symbol used to separate the whole number part from the fractional part, affecting the count of significant digits. Nonzero Number Any digit from 1 to 9, always counted as significant when determining the precision of a value. Uncertainty Inevitable doubt present in any measured value, addressed by including an estimated digit. Estimate Best guess for the last digit in a measurement, added to reflect the limits of the measuring tool. Hash Marks Small lines on measuring instruments that indicate fixed values, used as reference points for readings. Beaker Common laboratory container with volume markings, used for measuring liquids with a certain degree of precision. Data Analysis Process of interpreting measured values, where the number of significant digits influences the reliability of conclusions. Known Number Digit in a measurement that is certain, based on the smallest division of the measuring instrument. Additional Decimal Place Extra digit added to a measurement to account for estimation, ensuring correct significant figure reporting. Eyeball Test Method of visually estimating the last digit in a measurement to reflect uncertainty and improve precision.
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements definitions
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Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
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