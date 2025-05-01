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Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements definitions

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  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a measurement that include all known values plus one estimated value, reflecting the precision of the measurement.
  • Precision
    Degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results, indicated by the number of significant digits.
  • Measurement
    Process of obtaining a value for a quantity using instruments, always involving a certain level of uncertainty.
  • Decimal Point
    Symbol used to separate the whole number part from the fractional part, affecting the count of significant digits.
  • Nonzero Number
    Any digit from 1 to 9, always counted as significant when determining the precision of a value.
  • Uncertainty
    Inevitable doubt present in any measured value, addressed by including an estimated digit.
  • Estimate
    Best guess for the last digit in a measurement, added to reflect the limits of the measuring tool.
  • Hash Marks
    Small lines on measuring instruments that indicate fixed values, used as reference points for readings.
  • Beaker
    Common laboratory container with volume markings, used for measuring liquids with a certain degree of precision.
  • Data Analysis
    Process of interpreting measured values, where the number of significant digits influences the reliability of conclusions.
  • Known Number
    Digit in a measurement that is certain, based on the smallest division of the measuring instrument.
  • Additional Decimal Place
    Extra digit added to a measurement to account for estimation, ensuring correct significant figure reporting.
  • Eyeball Test
    Method of visually estimating the last digit in a measurement to reflect uncertainty and improve precision.