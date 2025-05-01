Significant Figures Digits in a measurement that include all known values plus one estimated value, reflecting the precision of the measurement.

Precision Degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results, indicated by the number of significant digits.

Measurement Process of obtaining a value for a quantity using instruments, always involving a certain level of uncertainty.

Decimal Point Symbol used to separate the whole number part from the fractional part, affecting the count of significant digits.

Nonzero Number Any digit from 1 to 9, always counted as significant when determining the precision of a value.

Uncertainty Inevitable doubt present in any measured value, addressed by including an estimated digit.