What is the relationship between the number of significant figures and the precision of a measurement? More significant figures in a measurement indicate greater precision.

Why is 25.00 mL considered more precise than 25 mL? Because 25.00 mL has four significant figures, while 25 mL has only two.

How do you determine the number of significant figures in a measurement like 25.00 mL? Start from the first nonzero digit and count all digits to the end, including zeros after the decimal.

How many significant figures does 25 mL have? 25 mL has two significant figures.

When recording a measurement, what must you include to account for significant figures? You must include all known numbers plus an additional decimal place.

What is the 'eyeball test' in the context of significant figures? It is estimating or guessing the last significant figure when measuring.