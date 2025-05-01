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Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements quiz

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  • What is the relationship between the number of significant figures and the precision of a measurement?
    More significant figures in a measurement indicate greater precision.
  • Why is 25.00 mL considered more precise than 25 mL?
    Because 25.00 mL has four significant figures, while 25 mL has only two.
  • How do you determine the number of significant figures in a measurement like 25.00 mL?
    Start from the first nonzero digit and count all digits to the end, including zeros after the decimal.
  • How many significant figures does 25 mL have?
    25 mL has two significant figures.
  • When recording a measurement, what must you include to account for significant figures?
    You must include all known numbers plus an additional decimal place.
  • What is the 'eyeball test' in the context of significant figures?
    It is estimating or guessing the last significant figure when measuring.
  • Why do we add an extra decimal place when recording measurements?
    To account for the uncertainty in the measurement and ensure the correct number of significant figures.
  • What does a measurement with more significant figures provide?
    It provides more detail and greater precision.
  • How do you count significant figures in a number with a decimal point?
    Count from the first nonzero digit on the left to the end, including all digits.
  • How do you count significant figures in a number without a decimal point?
    Count from the first nonzero digit on the right to the left, ignoring trailing zeros.
  • What is the main source of uncertainty in measurements?
    The limitation of the measuring tool and the need to estimate the last digit.
  • Why can't you just record the value shown by the measuring tool without estimating?
    Because there is always some uncertainty, so you must estimate the last digit for accuracy.
  • What does the presence of a decimal point in a measurement indicate about significant figures?
    It means that zeros after the decimal are counted as significant figures.
  • What is the purpose of including an estimated digit in a measurement?
    To reflect the uncertainty and improve the precision of the measurement.
  • How do significant figures impact the final answer in data analysis?
    They determine the level of precision and accuracy in the reported result.