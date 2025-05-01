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What is the relationship between the number of significant figures and the precision of a measurement? More significant figures in a measurement indicate greater precision. Why is 25.00 mL considered more precise than 25 mL? Because 25.00 mL has four significant figures, while 25 mL has only two. How do you determine the number of significant figures in a measurement like 25.00 mL? Start from the first nonzero digit and count all digits to the end, including zeros after the decimal. How many significant figures does 25 mL have? 25 mL has two significant figures. When recording a measurement, what must you include to account for significant figures? You must include all known numbers plus an additional decimal place. What is the 'eyeball test' in the context of significant figures? It is estimating or guessing the last significant figure when measuring. Why do we add an extra decimal place when recording measurements? To account for the uncertainty in the measurement and ensure the correct number of significant figures. What does a measurement with more significant figures provide? It provides more detail and greater precision. How do you count significant figures in a number with a decimal point? Count from the first nonzero digit on the left to the end, including all digits. How do you count significant figures in a number without a decimal point? Count from the first nonzero digit on the right to the left, ignoring trailing zeros. What is the main source of uncertainty in measurements? The limitation of the measuring tool and the need to estimate the last digit. Why can't you just record the value shown by the measuring tool without estimating? Because there is always some uncertainty, so you must estimate the last digit for accuracy. What does the presence of a decimal point in a measurement indicate about significant figures? It means that zeros after the decimal are counted as significant figures. What is the purpose of including an estimated digit in a measurement? To reflect the uncertainty and improve the precision of the measurement. How do significant figures impact the final answer in data analysis? They determine the level of precision and accuracy in the reported result.
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements quiz
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