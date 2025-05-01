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Exact Number A value obtained by counting or definition, known with complete certainty and considered to have infinite precision. Inexact Number A value resulting from measurement or calculation, containing some degree of uncertainty. Significant Figures Digits in a value that reflect the precision of a measurement, determined by specific counting rules. Precision The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results. Decimal Point A symbol used to separate the whole part from the fractional part in a number, affecting how digits are counted for precision. Standard Notation A way of writing numbers using the usual digits, without exponents or powers of ten. Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by a power of ten, focusing on the coefficient for precision. Coefficient The numerical part of a value in scientific notation, indicating the significant digits. Exponent The power of ten in scientific notation, which does not affect the count of significant digits. Uncertainty The doubt or variability present in a measured or calculated value. Counting Rule A guideline for determining which digits in a value are considered significant based on decimal presence. Leading Zero A zero that appears before the first non-zero digit in a decimal number, not counted as significant. Trailing Zero A zero that appears after the last non-zero digit in a number, its significance depends on decimal presence.
Significant Figures (Simplified) definitions
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Significant Figures (Simplified)
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