Exact Number A value obtained by counting or definition, known with complete certainty and considered to have infinite precision.

Inexact Number A value resulting from measurement or calculation, containing some degree of uncertainty.

Significant Figures Digits in a value that reflect the precision of a measurement, determined by specific counting rules.

Precision The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.

Decimal Point A symbol used to separate the whole part from the fractional part in a number, affecting how digits are counted for precision.

Standard Notation A way of writing numbers using the usual digits, without exponents or powers of ten.