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Significant Figures (Simplified) definitions

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  • Exact Number
    A value obtained by counting or definition, known with complete certainty and considered to have infinite precision.
  • Inexact Number
    A value resulting from measurement or calculation, containing some degree of uncertainty.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a value that reflect the precision of a measurement, determined by specific counting rules.
  • Precision
    The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.
  • Decimal Point
    A symbol used to separate the whole part from the fractional part in a number, affecting how digits are counted for precision.
  • Standard Notation
    A way of writing numbers using the usual digits, without exponents or powers of ten.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by a power of ten, focusing on the coefficient for precision.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical part of a value in scientific notation, indicating the significant digits.
  • Exponent
    The power of ten in scientific notation, which does not affect the count of significant digits.
  • Uncertainty
    The doubt or variability present in a measured or calculated value.
  • Counting Rule
    A guideline for determining which digits in a value are considered significant based on decimal presence.
  • Leading Zero
    A zero that appears before the first non-zero digit in a decimal number, not counted as significant.
  • Trailing Zero
    A zero that appears after the last non-zero digit in a number, its significance depends on decimal presence.