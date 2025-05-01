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Polarity Property describing the distribution of electrical charge, influencing how substances interact and dissolve with each other. Intermolecular Force Attractive interaction between molecules, determining how substances mix and dissolve. Hydrogen Bonding Strong polar interaction occurring when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen. Dipole-Dipole Attraction between molecules with permanent partial positive and negative charges due to unequal electron sharing. London Dispersion Weak, temporary attraction between non-polar molecules caused by momentary shifts in electron density. Solution Uniform mixture where components dissolve completely, resulting in a single phase. Homogeneous Mixture Combination of substances with uniform composition and properties throughout the sample. Heterogeneous Mixture Combination of substances with non-uniform composition, where different parts remain distinct. Solvent Component in a mixture present in the greatest amount, responsible for dissolving other substances. Like Dissolves Like Principle stating that substances with similar polarity or intermolecular forces mix well together. Non-Polar Compound Substance lacking significant charge separation, resulting in weak intermolecular attractions. Polar Compound Substance with uneven charge distribution, leading to strong interactions with other polar substances. Mixing Process where substances combine, potentially forming a uniform or non-uniform composition depending on their properties.
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions
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