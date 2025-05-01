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Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions

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  • Polarity
    Property describing the distribution of electrical charge, influencing how substances interact and dissolve with each other.
  • Intermolecular Force
    Attractive interaction between molecules, determining how substances mix and dissolve.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Strong polar interaction occurring when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen.
  • Dipole-Dipole
    Attraction between molecules with permanent partial positive and negative charges due to unequal electron sharing.
  • London Dispersion
    Weak, temporary attraction between non-polar molecules caused by momentary shifts in electron density.
  • Solution
    Uniform mixture where components dissolve completely, resulting in a single phase.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    Combination of substances with uniform composition and properties throughout the sample.
  • Heterogeneous Mixture
    Combination of substances with non-uniform composition, where different parts remain distinct.
  • Solvent
    Component in a mixture present in the greatest amount, responsible for dissolving other substances.
  • Like Dissolves Like
    Principle stating that substances with similar polarity or intermolecular forces mix well together.
  • Non-Polar Compound
    Substance lacking significant charge separation, resulting in weak intermolecular attractions.
  • Polar Compound
    Substance with uneven charge distribution, leading to strong interactions with other polar substances.
  • Mixing
    Process where substances combine, potentially forming a uniform or non-uniform composition depending on their properties.