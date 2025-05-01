Polarity Property describing the distribution of electrical charge, influencing how substances interact and dissolve with each other.

Intermolecular Force Attractive interaction between molecules, determining how substances mix and dissolve.

Hydrogen Bonding Strong polar interaction occurring when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen.

Dipole-Dipole Attraction between molecules with permanent partial positive and negative charges due to unequal electron sharing.

London Dispersion Weak, temporary attraction between non-polar molecules caused by momentary shifts in electron density.

Solution Uniform mixture where components dissolve completely, resulting in a single phase.