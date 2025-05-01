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Solution Stoichiometry Calculations involving chemical reactions in solutions, incorporating both volume and molarity to determine unknown quantities. Stoichiometric Chart A visual tool that organizes given and unknown quantities, adapting to include volume and molarity for solution-based problems. Molarity A concentration unit representing moles of solute per liter of solution, essential for converting volume to moles. Volume A measurement of space occupied by a solution, often provided in milliliters or liters for stoichiometric calculations. Balanced Chemical Equation A symbolic representation showing reactants and products with coefficients indicating mole ratios for stoichiometric use. Mole-to-Mole Comparison A step using coefficients from a balanced equation to relate moles of one substance to another in a reaction. Coefficient A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of moles for each substance involved. Unknown The target quantity in a stoichiometric problem, determined through calculations based on given information. Given The starting quantity or information provided in a stoichiometric problem, such as mass, moles, volume, or molarity. Hydrogen Gas A diatomic molecule produced as a product in the reaction between sodium and water, often measured in grams or moles. Sodium Hydroxide An aqueous product formed when sodium reacts with water, commonly encountered in solution stoichiometry. Milliliter A unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, frequently used to express solution quantities before conversion. Aqueous Solution A mixture where a substance is dissolved in water, serving as the medium for many stoichiometric reactions. Mole A fundamental unit in chemistry representing a specific number of particles, used to relate quantities in reactions. Grams A mass unit used to express the amount of a substance, often the final answer in stoichiometric calculations.
Solution Stoichiometry definitions
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