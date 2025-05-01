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Solution Stoichiometry definitions

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  • Solution Stoichiometry
    Calculations involving chemical reactions in solutions, incorporating both volume and molarity to determine unknown quantities.
  • Stoichiometric Chart
    A visual tool that organizes given and unknown quantities, adapting to include volume and molarity for solution-based problems.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit representing moles of solute per liter of solution, essential for converting volume to moles.
  • Volume
    A measurement of space occupied by a solution, often provided in milliliters or liters for stoichiometric calculations.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    A symbolic representation showing reactants and products with coefficients indicating mole ratios for stoichiometric use.
  • Mole-to-Mole Comparison
    A step using coefficients from a balanced equation to relate moles of one substance to another in a reaction.
  • Coefficient
    A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of moles for each substance involved.
  • Unknown
    The target quantity in a stoichiometric problem, determined through calculations based on given information.
  • Given
    The starting quantity or information provided in a stoichiometric problem, such as mass, moles, volume, or molarity.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    A diatomic molecule produced as a product in the reaction between sodium and water, often measured in grams or moles.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    An aqueous product formed when sodium reacts with water, commonly encountered in solution stoichiometry.
  • Milliliter
    A unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, frequently used to express solution quantities before conversion.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A mixture where a substance is dissolved in water, serving as the medium for many stoichiometric reactions.
  • Mole
    A fundamental unit in chemistry representing a specific number of particles, used to relate quantities in reactions.
  • Grams
    A mass unit used to express the amount of a substance, often the final answer in stoichiometric calculations.