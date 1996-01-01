Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Solution Stoichiometry deals with stoichiometric calculations in solutions that involve volume and molarity.
Solution Stoichiometry
Use the solution stoichiometric chart when dealing with calculations involving molarity and/or volume.
Solution Stoichiometry Example 1
How many milliliters of 0.325 M HCl are needed to react with 16.2 g of magnesium metal?
2 HCl (aq) + Mg (s) → MgCl2 + H2 (g)
What is the molar concentration of a hydrobromic acid solution if it takes 34.12 mL of HBr to completely neutralize 82.56 mL of 0.156 M Ca(OH)2?
2 HBr (aq) + Ca(OH)2 (aq) → CaBr2 (aq) + 2 H2O (l)
Consider the following balanced chemical equation:
H2O+ 2 MnO4– + 3 SO32- → 2 MnO2 + 3 SO42-+ 2 OH–
How many grams of MnO2 (MW:86.94 g/mol) will be created when 25.0 mL of 0.120 M MnO4– (MW:118.90 g/mol) reacts with 32.0 mL of 0.140 M SO32- (MW:80.07 g/mol).