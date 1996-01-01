Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Solution Stoichiometry

Solution Stoichiometry deals with stoichiometric calculations in solutions that involve volume and molarity.

Use the solution stoichiometric chart when dealing with calculations involving molarity and/or volume. 

Solution Stoichiometry Example 1

How many milliliters of 0.325 M HCl are needed to react with 16.2 g of magnesium metal? 

2 HCl (aq) + Mg (s) → MgCl2 + H2 (g)

What is the molar concentration of a hydrobromic acid solution if it takes 34.12 mL of HBr to completely neutralize 82.56 mL of 0.156 M Ca(OH)­2

2 HBr (aq) + Ca(OH)2 (aq)  → CaBr2 (aq) + 2 H2O (l)

Consider the following balanced chemical equation: 

H2O+ 2 MnO4 + 3 SO32-  → 2 MnO2 + 3 SO42-+ 2 OH

How many grams of MnO2 (MW:86.94 g/mol) will be created when 25.0 mL of 0.120 M MnO4 (MW:118.90 g/mol) reacts with 32.0 mL of 0.140 M SO32- (MW:80.07 g/mol).  

