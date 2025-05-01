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Mass Percent A ratio expressing the mass of a component relative to the total mass of a solution, multiplied by 100. Solute The substance present in a smaller amount within a solution, whose mass is used in mass percent calculations. Solvent The component of a solution present in a larger amount, calculated by subtracting solute mass from total solution mass. Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, with total mass used in percentage calculations. Total Mass The combined mass of both solute and solvent in a solution, serving as the denominator in mass percent formulas. Component Any individual substance, such as solute or solvent, that contributes to the makeup of a solution. Percentage A mathematical expression representing a part per hundred, commonly used to describe solution composition. NaOH A chemical compound often used as a solute in example calculations for mass percent problems. Grams A unit of mass measurement used to quantify solute, solvent, and solution amounts in calculations. Calculation A process involving arithmetic steps to determine the mass percent or breakdown of solution components. Breakdown The separation of solution mass into solute and solvent portions for clearer understanding of composition. Homogeneous Mixture A uniform combination of substances where individual components are not visually distinguishable.
Solutions: Mass Percent definitions
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