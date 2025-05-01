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Solutions: Mass Percent definitions

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  • Mass Percent
    A ratio expressing the mass of a component relative to the total mass of a solution, multiplied by 100.
  • Solute
    The substance present in a smaller amount within a solution, whose mass is used in mass percent calculations.
  • Solvent
    The component of a solution present in a larger amount, calculated by subtracting solute mass from total solution mass.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, with total mass used in percentage calculations.
  • Total Mass
    The combined mass of both solute and solvent in a solution, serving as the denominator in mass percent formulas.
  • Component
    Any individual substance, such as solute or solvent, that contributes to the makeup of a solution.
  • Percentage
    A mathematical expression representing a part per hundred, commonly used to describe solution composition.
  • NaOH
    A chemical compound often used as a solute in example calculations for mass percent problems.
  • Grams
    A unit of mass measurement used to quantify solute, solvent, and solution amounts in calculations.
  • Calculation
    A process involving arithmetic steps to determine the mass percent or breakdown of solution components.
  • Breakdown
    The separation of solution mass into solute and solvent portions for clearer understanding of composition.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    A uniform combination of substances where individual components are not visually distinguishable.