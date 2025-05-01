Mass Percent A ratio expressing the mass of a component relative to the total mass of a solution, multiplied by 100.

Solute The substance present in a smaller amount within a solution, whose mass is used in mass percent calculations.

Solvent The component of a solution present in a larger amount, calculated by subtracting solute mass from total solution mass.

Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, with total mass used in percentage calculations.

Total Mass The combined mass of both solute and solvent in a solution, serving as the denominator in mass percent formulas.

Component Any individual substance, such as solute or solvent, that contributes to the makeup of a solution.