What does mass or weight percent represent in a solution? It represents the percentage of a specific element or compound within a solution.

How do you calculate mass percent in a solution? Divide the mass of the solute by the total mass of the solution and multiply by 100.

In a 23% NaOH solution, how many grams of NaOH are present in 100 grams of solution? There are 23 grams of NaOH in 100 grams of solution.

What is the formula for mass percent? Mass percent = (mass of solute / total mass of solution) × 100.

What two components make up the total mass of a solution? The total mass is made up of the solute and the solvent.

If you have 23 grams of NaOH in a 100 gram solution, how much solvent is present? There are 77 grams of solvent present (100 - 23 = 77 grams).