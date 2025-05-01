What is a spontaneous reaction? A spontaneous reaction is a natural process that occurs without a constant outside energy source and favors the formation of products at equilibrium.

What is a nonspontaneous reaction? A nonspontaneous reaction is an unnatural process that requires a constant outside energy source and favors the reactants at equilibrium.

Does spontaneity determine the speed of a reaction? No, spontaneity does not determine the speed of a reaction; it only indicates if the reaction can occur naturally.

What field of chemistry deals with whether a reaction is spontaneous or not? Thermodynamics deals with whether a reaction is spontaneous or nonspontaneous.

What field of chemistry deals with the speed of a reaction? Kinetics deals with the speed of a reaction.

Is the conversion of diamond to graphite spontaneous, and how fast does it occur? Yes, the conversion of diamond to graphite is spontaneous, but it occurs very slowly, taking millions of years.