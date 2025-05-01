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Stoichiometry Numerical relationship analysis between compounds in a balanced chemical equation, enabling calculation of unknown quantities from known values. Balanced Chemical Equation Representation of a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each atom on both sides, ensuring mass conservation. Mole-to-Mole Comparison Process using coefficients from a balanced equation to relate quantities of different substances involved in a reaction. Stoichiometric Chart Visual tool guiding the conversion of given information about a compound to the unknown quantity of another compound. Given Information Initial data provided about a compound, such as mass, ions, atoms, or molecules, used as the starting point for calculations. Unknown Information Quantity or identity of a compound to be determined through stoichiometric calculations based on the balanced equation. Coefficient Number placed before a chemical formula in an equation, indicating the relative amount of each substance involved. Mole Standard unit representing a specific number of particles, atoms, or molecules, used for quantifying substances in chemistry. Grams Mass unit commonly used to express the amount of a substance in stoichiometric calculations. Atoms Smallest units of elements, often counted or converted in stoichiometric processes. Ions Charged particles derived from atoms or molecules, sometimes used as a basis for stoichiometric conversions. Molecules Groups of atoms bonded together, serving as fundamental units in chemical reactions and stoichiometric calculations. Formula Units Smallest repeating units in ionic compounds, used for counting and conversions in stoichiometry. Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, whose amount is often calculated using stoichiometry. Reactant Starting substance in a chemical reaction, provided as known information for stoichiometric analysis.
Stoichiometry definitions
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