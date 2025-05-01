Skip to main content
Back

Stoichiometry definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Stoichiometry
    Numerical relationship analysis between compounds in a balanced chemical equation, enabling calculation of unknown quantities from known values.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    Representation of a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each atom on both sides, ensuring mass conservation.
  • Mole-to-Mole Comparison
    Process using coefficients from a balanced equation to relate quantities of different substances involved in a reaction.
  • Stoichiometric Chart
    Visual tool guiding the conversion of given information about a compound to the unknown quantity of another compound.
  • Given Information
    Initial data provided about a compound, such as mass, ions, atoms, or molecules, used as the starting point for calculations.
  • Unknown Information
    Quantity or identity of a compound to be determined through stoichiometric calculations based on the balanced equation.
  • Coefficient
    Number placed before a chemical formula in an equation, indicating the relative amount of each substance involved.
  • Mole
    Standard unit representing a specific number of particles, atoms, or molecules, used for quantifying substances in chemistry.
  • Grams
    Mass unit commonly used to express the amount of a substance in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Atoms
    Smallest units of elements, often counted or converted in stoichiometric processes.
  • Ions
    Charged particles derived from atoms or molecules, sometimes used as a basis for stoichiometric conversions.
  • Molecules
    Groups of atoms bonded together, serving as fundamental units in chemical reactions and stoichiometric calculations.
  • Formula Units
    Smallest repeating units in ionic compounds, used for counting and conversions in stoichiometry.
  • Product
    Substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, whose amount is often calculated using stoichiometry.
  • Reactant
    Starting substance in a chemical reaction, provided as known information for stoichiometric analysis.