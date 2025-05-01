Stoichiometry Numerical relationship analysis between compounds in a balanced chemical equation, enabling calculation of unknown quantities from known values.

Balanced Chemical Equation Representation of a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each atom on both sides, ensuring mass conservation.

Mole-to-Mole Comparison Process using coefficients from a balanced equation to relate quantities of different substances involved in a reaction.

Stoichiometric Chart Visual tool guiding the conversion of given information about a compound to the unknown quantity of another compound.

Given Information Initial data provided about a compound, such as mass, ions, atoms, or molecules, used as the starting point for calculations.

Unknown Information Quantity or identity of a compound to be determined through stoichiometric calculations based on the balanced equation.