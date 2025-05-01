Gene A DNA segment containing the code necessary for synthesizing a specific protein.

Pre-mRNA An initial RNA transcript synthesized from DNA, later processed into mature mRNA.

RNA Polymerase An enzyme responsible for binding to DNA, unwinding it, and synthesizing RNA from a template.

Double Helix The twisted ladder-like structure formed by two complementary DNA strands running anti-parallel.

Anti-parallel Strands Two nucleic acid strands oriented in opposite 5' to 3' and 3' to 5' directions.

Informational Strand The DNA strand whose sequence matches the RNA transcript, except for uracil replacing thymine.