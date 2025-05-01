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Gene A DNA segment containing the code necessary for synthesizing a specific protein. Pre-mRNA An initial RNA transcript synthesized from DNA, later processed into mature mRNA. RNA Polymerase An enzyme responsible for binding to DNA, unwinding it, and synthesizing RNA from a template. Double Helix The twisted ladder-like structure formed by two complementary DNA strands running anti-parallel. Anti-parallel Strands Two nucleic acid strands oriented in opposite 5' to 3' and 3' to 5' directions. Informational Strand The DNA strand whose sequence matches the RNA transcript, except for uracil replacing thymine. Template Strand The DNA strand used as a guide for complementary base pairing during RNA synthesis. Initiation Sequence A specific DNA region signaling RNA polymerase where to begin transcription. Termination Sequence A DNA segment signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription and release the RNA transcript. Complementary Bases Pairs of nucleotides that form specific hydrogen bonds, ensuring accurate RNA synthesis. Uracil A nitrogenous base found in RNA, replacing thymine present in DNA. Thymine A nitrogenous base found in DNA, replaced by uracil in RNA molecules. Hydrogen Bonds Weak interactions holding together complementary bases in the DNA double helix. RNA Nucleotides Building blocks of RNA, consisting of a ribose sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base. hnRNA Another term for pre-mRNA, representing the unprocessed RNA transcript in eukaryotic cells.
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Transcription: mRNA Synthesis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
4 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
Processing of pre-mRNA
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
1 problem
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
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26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
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26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
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