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Transcription: mRNA Synthesis definitions

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  • Gene
    A DNA segment containing the code necessary for synthesizing a specific protein.
  • Pre-mRNA
    An initial RNA transcript synthesized from DNA, later processed into mature mRNA.
  • RNA Polymerase
    An enzyme responsible for binding to DNA, unwinding it, and synthesizing RNA from a template.
  • Double Helix
    The twisted ladder-like structure formed by two complementary DNA strands running anti-parallel.
  • Anti-parallel Strands
    Two nucleic acid strands oriented in opposite 5' to 3' and 3' to 5' directions.
  • Informational Strand
    The DNA strand whose sequence matches the RNA transcript, except for uracil replacing thymine.
  • Template Strand
    The DNA strand used as a guide for complementary base pairing during RNA synthesis.
  • Initiation Sequence
    A specific DNA region signaling RNA polymerase where to begin transcription.
  • Termination Sequence
    A DNA segment signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription and release the RNA transcript.
  • Complementary Bases
    Pairs of nucleotides that form specific hydrogen bonds, ensuring accurate RNA synthesis.
  • Uracil
    A nitrogenous base found in RNA, replacing thymine present in DNA.
  • Thymine
    A nitrogenous base found in DNA, replaced by uracil in RNA molecules.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Weak interactions holding together complementary bases in the DNA double helix.
  • RNA Nucleotides
    Building blocks of RNA, consisting of a ribose sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base.
  • hnRNA
    Another term for pre-mRNA, representing the unprocessed RNA transcript in eukaryotic cells.