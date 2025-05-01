What is a gene in the context of transcription? A gene is a DNA segment containing the code for protein synthesis. Only specific gene segments are transcribed to make pre-mRNA.

What is pre-mRNA and how is it related to mRNA? Pre-mRNA is the precursor to mRNA and is processed later to become mature mRNA. It is also called hnRNA.

What enzyme is responsible for synthesizing pre-mRNA during transcription? RNA polymerase is the enzyme that synthesizes pre-mRNA. It binds to DNA, unwinds it, and facilitates RNA synthesis.

What does it mean that the DNA double helix is anti-parallel? It means one DNA strand runs 5' to 3' and the other runs 3' to 5'. The two strands are oriented in opposite directions.

Which DNA strand is used as a template for pre-mRNA synthesis? The template strand, which runs 3' to 5', is used for pre-mRNA synthesis. RNA polymerase reads this strand to build the RNA molecule.

How does pre-mRNA relate to the informational strand of DNA? Pre-mRNA is a copy of the informational strand except that uracil (U) replaces thymine (T). Both run 5' to 3' and have similar sequences.