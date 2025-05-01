Skip to main content
Back

Types of RNA definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • RNA
    A single-stranded, generally shorter nucleic acid than DNA, capable of forming complex shapes and involved in genetic information transfer.
  • DNA
    A double-stranded molecule containing many genes and nucleotides, serving as the template for genetic information.
  • Messenger RNA
    A molecule that carries genetic instructions from the nucleus to ribosomes, using codons to specify amino acids during protein synthesis.
  • Ribosomal RNA
    The largest RNA type, forming a structural and functional component of ribosomes, essential for protein synthesis.
  • Transfer RNA
    The smallest RNA type, featuring a cloverleaf structure, responsible for delivering amino acids to ribosomes during protein assembly.
  • Codon
    A sequence of three nucleotides on messenger RNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid in a protein.
  • Anticodon
    A set of three nucleotides on transfer RNA, complementary to messenger RNA codons, ensuring correct amino acid placement.
  • Amino Acid
    A building block of proteins, attached to transfer RNA at the acceptor stem and incorporated into growing protein chains.
  • Ribosome
    A cellular organelle composed of ribosomal RNA and proteins, serving as the site for translating genetic information into proteins.
  • Nucleus
    A membrane-bound cell compartment where messenger RNA is synthesized from a DNA template before export to ribosomes.
  • Acceptor Stem
    A region at the 3' end of transfer RNA where amino acids attach, crucial for protein synthesis.
  • Cloverleaf Structure
    A three-dimensional shape characteristic of transfer RNA, facilitating its function in protein synthesis.
  • Nucleotide
    A molecular subunit consisting of a sugar, phosphate, and base, forming the backbone of RNA and DNA strands.
  • Protein Synthesis
    A cellular process occurring at ribosomes, where amino acids are assembled into proteins based on messenger RNA instructions.
  • Uracil
    A nitrogenous base found in RNA, replacing thymine and pairing with adenine during genetic coding.