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RNA A single-stranded, generally shorter nucleic acid than DNA, capable of forming complex shapes and involved in genetic information transfer. DNA A double-stranded molecule containing many genes and nucleotides, serving as the template for genetic information. Messenger RNA A molecule that carries genetic instructions from the nucleus to ribosomes, using codons to specify amino acids during protein synthesis. Ribosomal RNA The largest RNA type, forming a structural and functional component of ribosomes, essential for protein synthesis. Transfer RNA The smallest RNA type, featuring a cloverleaf structure, responsible for delivering amino acids to ribosomes during protein assembly. Codon A sequence of three nucleotides on messenger RNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid in a protein. Anticodon A set of three nucleotides on transfer RNA, complementary to messenger RNA codons, ensuring correct amino acid placement. Amino Acid A building block of proteins, attached to transfer RNA at the acceptor stem and incorporated into growing protein chains. Ribosome A cellular organelle composed of ribosomal RNA and proteins, serving as the site for translating genetic information into proteins. Nucleus A membrane-bound cell compartment where messenger RNA is synthesized from a DNA template before export to ribosomes. Acceptor Stem A region at the 3' end of transfer RNA where amino acids attach, crucial for protein synthesis. Cloverleaf Structure A three-dimensional shape characteristic of transfer RNA, facilitating its function in protein synthesis. Nucleotide A molecular subunit consisting of a sugar, phosphate, and base, forming the backbone of RNA and DNA strands. Protein Synthesis A cellular process occurring at ribosomes, where amino acids are assembled into proteins based on messenger RNA instructions. Uracil A nitrogenous base found in RNA, replacing thymine and pairing with adenine during genetic coding.
Types of RNA definitions
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Types of RNA
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
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