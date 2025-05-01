RNA A single-stranded, generally shorter nucleic acid than DNA, capable of forming complex shapes and involved in genetic information transfer.

DNA A double-stranded molecule containing many genes and nucleotides, serving as the template for genetic information.

Messenger RNA A molecule that carries genetic instructions from the nucleus to ribosomes, using codons to specify amino acids during protein synthesis.

Ribosomal RNA The largest RNA type, forming a structural and functional component of ribosomes, essential for protein synthesis.

Transfer RNA The smallest RNA type, featuring a cloverleaf structure, responsible for delivering amino acids to ribosomes during protein assembly.

Codon A sequence of three nucleotides on messenger RNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid in a protein.