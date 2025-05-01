How does RNA differ from DNA in terms of structure? RNA is generally shorter and single-stranded, while DNA is longer and double-stranded.

What are the three main types of RNA? The three main types of RNA are messenger RNA (mRNA), ribosomal RNA (rRNA), and transfer RNA (tRNA).

What is the primary function of mRNA? mRNA acts as a messenger, carrying DNA-encoded information to the protein synthesis machinery.

Where is mRNA formed and where does it go after formation? mRNA is formed in the nucleus and then transported to the ribosomes for protein synthesis.

What are codons and what do they specify? Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify a particular amino acid.

What is the largest type of RNA and what is its role? Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is the largest type of RNA and forms part of the ribosome's structure, playing a crucial role in protein synthesis.