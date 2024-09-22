Textbook Question
Consider the following tripeptide:
b. Give the one-letter and three-letter abbreviations of this tripeptide.
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:
b. KCG
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:
c. His—Met—Gln
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:
d. IYP
Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.
a. Ala—Asn—Thr
b. DS
Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.
c. Val—Arg