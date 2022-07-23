The following portion of DNA is in the template DNA strand: 3'TGT|GGG|GTT|ATT5'
b. Write the anticodons corresponding to the codons on the mRNA.
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'
a. Write the amino acid sequence that would be produced from this mRNA.
c. Write the amino acid sequence if a mutation changes CGA to AGA. Is this likely to affect protein function?
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'ACA|UCA|CGG|GUA3'
c. Write the amino acid sequence if a mutation changes CGG to GGG. Is this likely to affect protein function?
f. What happens to the protein sequence if the A is removed from the beginning of the chain and the sequence changes to 5'CAU|CAC|GGG3'?
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
b. DNA polymerase