Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 35b
Chapter 7, Problem 35b

The following portion of DNA is in the template DNA strand: 3'TGT|GGG|GTT|ATT5'
b. Write the anticodons corresponding to the codons on the mRNA.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the directionality of the template DNA strand, which is given as 3' to 5'. The mRNA strand will be complementary to this template strand and synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
Determine the mRNA codons by pairing the complementary bases to the template DNA strand. Use the base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U) in RNA, Thymine (T) pairs with Adenine (A), Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).
Write the mRNA codons corresponding to the template DNA strand. For example, the template DNA sequence 3'TGT|GGG|GTT|ATT5' will yield mRNA codons 5'ACA|CCC|CAA|UAA3'.
Determine the anticodons that correspond to the mRNA codons. Anticodons are found on tRNA and are complementary to the mRNA codons. Use the same base pairing rules to find the anticodons for each mRNA codon.
Write the anticodons in the 3' to 5' direction, as tRNA anticodons are conventionally written in this orientation. For example, the anticodons corresponding to the mRNA codons 5'ACA|CCC|CAA|UAA3' will be 3'UGU|GGG|GUU|AUU5'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Template Strand

The DNA template strand is the strand of DNA that serves as a guide for synthesizing mRNA during transcription. It is read in the 3' to 5' direction, allowing RNA polymerase to create a complementary mRNA strand in the 5' to 3' direction. Understanding the orientation and base pairing rules is crucial for determining the correct mRNA sequence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:20
Intro to DNA Replication Concept 1

mRNA Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. Each codon is derived from the DNA template strand, and the sequence of codons determines the order of amino acids in a protein. Recognizing how codons are formed from the mRNA sequence is essential for translating genetic information.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis Concept 1

Anticodons

Anticodons are sequences of three nucleotides found on tRNA molecules that are complementary to mRNA codons. During translation, the anticodon pairs with its corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain. Understanding the relationship between codons and anticodons is vital for grasping how genetic information is translated into proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:23
Types of RNA Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The sequence of bases in a DNA template strand is 5'GGCTTATTGCCA3'. What is the corresponding mRNA produced?

649
views
Textbook Question

Why are there at least 20 tRNAs?

45
views
Textbook Question

Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:

b. 5'UUU|CCC|UUU|CCC3'

677
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:

5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'

a. Write the amino acid sequence that would be produced from this mRNA.

526
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:

5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'

c. Write the amino acid sequence if a mutation changes CGA to AGA. Is this likely to affect protein function?

519
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:

5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'

e. What happens to the protein sequence if an A is added to the beginning of the chain and the sequence changes to 5'ACU|UAA|ACG|AGU3'?

501
views