Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:
b. 5'UUU|CCC|UUU|CCC3'
The following portion of DNA is in the template DNA strand: 3'TGT|GGG|GTT|ATT5'
b. Write the anticodons corresponding to the codons on the mRNA.
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'
a. Write the amino acid sequence that would be produced from this mRNA.
e. What happens to the protein sequence if an A is added to the beginning of the chain and the sequence changes to 5'ACU|UAA|ACG|AGU3'?
c. Write the amino acid sequence if a mutation changes CGG to GGG. Is this likely to affect protein function?
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'ACA|UCA|CGG|GUA3'
f. What happens to the protein sequence if the A is removed from the beginning of the chain and the sequence changes to 5'CAU|CAC|GGG3'?