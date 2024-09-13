Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 8b
Chapter 1, Problem 8b

Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following compounds:
(b) Condensed structural formula of a brominated organic compound with a branched carbon chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of valence electrons for the compound. To do this, determine the number of valence electrons contributed by each atom in the compound based on their group number in the periodic table.
Determine the central atom in the compound. The central atom is usually the least electronegative element (excluding hydrogen).
Arrange the remaining atoms around the central atom and connect them with single bonds. Each single bond represents two electrons.
Distribute the remaining valence electrons as lone pairs around the outer atoms to satisfy the octet rule (or duet rule for hydrogen). If there are still electrons left, place them on the central atom.
If the central atom does not have a complete octet, consider forming double or triple bonds by sharing lone pairs from the surrounding atoms with the central atom. Ensure all atoms satisfy the octet rule where applicable.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagram that represents the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. It uses dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons determines how an atom can bond with others, influencing the molecule's structure and reactivity. Knowing how to count and distribute valence electrons is crucial for accurately drawing Lewis structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1

Octet Rule

The octet rule is a chemical rule of thumb that states atoms tend to bond in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. This rule helps predict how atoms will bond and the arrangement of electrons in Lewis structures, guiding the drawing of accurate representations of molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:59
Ions and the Octet Rule Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why it is not possible to draw a skeletal structure for methane.

1702
views
Textbook Question

Draw a skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:

(b)

1323
views
Textbook Question

Draw a skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:

(b)

1422
views
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure for each of the following compounds:

(b)

1416
views
Textbook Question

Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:

(b) C6H12

583
views
Textbook Question

Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:

(b)

544
views