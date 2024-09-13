Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:
(b) C6H12

1
Step 1: Recognize that the molecular formula C₆H₁₂ corresponds to a hydrocarbon. Since the hydrogen count is less than the maximum possible for six carbons (C₆H₁₄), this indicates the presence of a ring structure or double bond.
Step 2: Determine if the compound is a cycloalkane. Cycloalkanes follow the general formula CₙH₂ₙ, which matches C₆H₁₂. This suggests the compound is a cycloalkane.
Step 3: Identify the specific cycloalkane. With six carbons forming a ring, the compound is named cyclohexane.
Step 4: Confirm the name by visualizing or drawing the structure of cyclohexane, which consists of six carbons connected in a ring with single bonds, and each carbon bonded to two hydrogens.
Step 5: Review the naming conventions for cycloalkanes to ensure accuracy. Cycloalkanes are named by adding the prefix 'cyclo-' to the alkane name corresponding to the number of carbons in the ring.

Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Alkanes can be straight-chain or branched, and they are known for their relatively low reactivity compared to other organic compounds.
Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They are also saturated, meaning they contain only single bonds between carbon atoms, and their general formula is CnH2n. Cycloalkanes differ from alkanes in that they have a closed-loop structure, which can affect their chemical properties and reactivity.
Molecular Formula Interpretation

The molecular formula provides a concise representation of the number and types of atoms in a compound. For example, C₆H₁₂ indicates a molecule with six carbon atoms and twelve hydrogen atoms. Understanding how to interpret molecular formulas is crucial for identifying the specific type of hydrocarbon, whether it is a straight-chain alkane, branched alkane, or cycloalkane.
