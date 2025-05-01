Problem 71a
For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.
(a) H2C=CHCH2CH3
Problem 71d
For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.
(d)
Problem 72c
For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.
(c)
Problem 73
The structure of vitamin A is shown in Problem 4.54. Is the double bond nearest the ring on the carbon chain cis or trans?
Problem 74
The vision process in animals involves the change of one double bond in retinal from its cis form to its trans form. The structures of cis and trans retinal are shown below. Label which is cis and which is trans.
Problem 75c
Determine whether each of the following is the cis or the trans stereoisomer:
(c)
Problem 76b
Determine whether each of the following is the cis or the trans stereoisomer:
(b)
Problem 77
Draw the skeletal structure and give the name and omega number of the following fatty acid:
CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2HC=CHCH2HC=CHCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2COOH
Problem 79a
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(a)
Problem 79d
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(d)
Problem 80d
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(d)
Problem 81c
Are the following compounds structural isomers, cis–trans isomers, or enantiomers?
(c)
Problem 82c
Draw the enantiomer of each of the following compounds. If the compound is not chiral, state that fact.
(c)
Problem 83
Certain omega-3 fatty acids can be found only in animal sources, such as fatty fish. Two of these are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) [20:5] and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) [22:6], both of which are ω-3 fatty acids. DHA has been shown to be important in healthy brain development, so it has recently been added to infant formulas. Breast milk is rich in DHA as long as the mother maintains a healthy diet that includes fish. Draw skeletal structures of the fatty acids EPA and DHA.
Problem 84b
For each pair of molecules, identify the pair as:
A. structural isomers.
B. the same molecule (conformational isomers).
C. cis–trans stereoisomers.
D. different molecules.
(b)
