Problem 35d
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(d)
Problem 36b
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(b)
Problem 36d
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(d)
Problem 37c
Convert each of the Lewis structures shown into a condensed structural formula:
(c)
Problem 39a
Convert the condensed structures shown to skeletal structures.
(a)
Problem 39c
Convert the condensed structures shown to skeletal structures.
(c)
Problem 40b
Convert the condensed structures shown to skeletal structures.
(b) CH3CH2CH2CH2OH
Problem 41a
Convert the skeletal structures shown to condensed structures.
(a)
Problem 42b
Convert the skeletal structures shown to condensed structures.
(b)
Problem 43c
Lewis structures, condensed structural formulas, and skeletal structures are used to represent the structure of an organic compound. Each of the following compounds is shown in one of these representations. Convert each compound into the other two structural representations not shown.
(c)
Problem 45
Alkanes are also referred to as saturated hydrocarbons. Explain the meaning of the term hydrocarbon. Why are alkanes called saturated hydrocarbons?
Problem 47a
Give the skeletal structure and name of the straight-chain alkanes whose molecular formula is shown.
(a) C3H8
Problem 48b
Give the skeletal structure and name of the straight-chain alkanes whose molecular formula is shown.
(b) C10H22
Problem 49a
Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.
(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C6H12 and contains a five-membered ring
Problem 50a
Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.
(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C7H14 and contains a six-membered ring
Problem 52
Draw the condensed structural formula and skeletal structure of the saturated fatty acid with 16 carbon atoms. What is the name of this fatty acid?
Problem 53a
Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(a)
Problem 53b
Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(b)
Problem 54b
Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(b)
Problem 56
Name the four functional groups circled in the following molecule:
Problem 57b
Write the condensed formula for each of the following molecules:
(b) 1,3-dichloro-3-methylheptane
Problem 58a
Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(a) ethylcyclopropane
Problem 58b
Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(b) cis-1-chloro-3-methylcyclohexane
Problem 59
A widely used general anesthetic is called halothane or Fluothane. Its IUPAC name is 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane. Draw the Lewis structure for this compound.
Problem 60
The refrigerant 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane has been used in air conditioners in cars since the mid-1990s, but is being phased out due to its environmental impact. Draw the skeletal structure for this compound.
Problem 61
Using condensed structural formulas, draw three conformers of hexane.
Problem 64
Draw a condensed structural formula and give the correct IUPAC name for the three alkane structural isomers with the molecular formula C5H12 .
Problem 67
How many structural isomers are possible for the molecular formula C5H11F? Draw the skeletal structure and give the IUPAC name of each compound.
Problem 69b
Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw a cis and a trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:
(b) 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclopentane
Problem 70b
Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw both the cis and trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:
(b) 1,3-diethylcyclobutane
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Back