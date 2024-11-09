Textbook Question
Which of the components in starch is more likely to be broken down more quickly in plants, amylose or amylopectin? Why?
708
views
Which of the components in starch is more likely to be broken down more quickly in plants, amylose or amylopectin? Why?
How much energy is produced if a person eats 50 g of digestible carbohydrate (not fiber) in a day? In this case, what percent of a 2200 Calorie diet would be digestible carbohydrate? Recall that carbohydrates provide four Calories of energy per gram consumed.
D-Fructose can also form a six-membered ring. Draw the β anomer of D-fructose in the six-membered ring form.