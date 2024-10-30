Anomer

An anomer is a type of stereoisomer that differs at the anomeric carbon, which is the carbon atom that becomes a new chiral center when a sugar cyclizes. In the case of d-fructose, the anomeric carbon is the one that is part of the carbonyl group in its open-chain form. The two anomers are designated as alpha (α) and beta (β) based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group attached to the anomeric carbon.