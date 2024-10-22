Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet MoleculesProblem 75b
Chapter 3, Problem 75b

Will the following carbohydrates produce a positive Benedict’s test?
b. lactose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Benedict's test: The Benedict's test is used to identify reducing sugars. Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that have a free aldehyde group (-CHO) or a free ketone group (-C=O) that can reduce copper(II) ions (Cu²⁺) in Benedict's reagent to copper(I) oxide (Cu₂O), forming a red precipitate.
Determine the structure of lactose: Lactose is a disaccharide composed of glucose and galactose linked by a β-1,4-glycosidic bond. It is important to note that one of the monosaccharide units in lactose has a free aldehyde group when the glycosidic bond is hydrolyzed.
Analyze lactose as a reducing sugar: Lactose is classified as a reducing sugar because it contains a hemiacetal group in its structure. This hemiacetal group can open up to form a free aldehyde group under the conditions of the Benedict's test.
Relate the chemical behavior of lactose to the Benedict's test: Since lactose can produce a free aldehyde group, it will react with Benedict's reagent, reducing Cu²⁺ to Cu₂O and producing a positive result (red precipitate).
Conclude the result: Based on the chemical properties of lactose and its ability to act as a reducing sugar, lactose will produce a positive Benedict's test.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Benedict's Test

Benedict's test is a qualitative assay used to detect reducing sugars in a solution. When a reducing sugar is present, the copper(II) ions in the Benedict's reagent are reduced to copper(I) oxide, resulting in a color change that can range from green to brick red, depending on the concentration of the sugar. This test is commonly used in biochemistry to identify sugars like glucose and fructose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:19
Benedict's Test Concept 3

Reducing Sugars

Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that can donate electrons to other molecules, thus reducing them. This property is due to the presence of a free aldehyde or ketone group in their structure. Common examples include monosaccharides like glucose and disaccharides like lactose, which can act as reducing agents under certain conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:03
Ketoses as Reducing Sugars Concept 2

Lactose

Lactose is a disaccharide sugar composed of glucose and galactose, commonly found in milk. It is classified as a reducing sugar because it has a free aldehyde group that can participate in redox reactions. Therefore, lactose can produce a positive result in a Benedict's test, indicating its reducing properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:50
Types of Disaccharides Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the Fischer projection of the product of the oxidation of D-galactose at C1.

750
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Fischer projection of the product of reduction reaction of D-galactose at C1.

762
views
Textbook Question

Will the following carbohydrates produce a positive Benedict's test?

a. D-glucose

796
views
Textbook Question

Draw the product of the following 1→4 condensation and name the glycosidic bond: 

666
views
Textbook Question

Isomaltose, a disaccharide formed during caramelization in cooking, contains two glucose units bonded ⍺(1→6). Draw the structure of isomaltose.

906
views
Textbook Question

The glycosidic bond in a disaccharide was determined to be α(1→6). Hydrolysis of the disaccharide produced one galactose and one fructose. Draw the structure of the disaccharide.

556
views