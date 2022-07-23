Step 4: Calculate the total change in atomic number. The atomic number decreases from 90 to 82, which is a difference of 8. Each α particle reduces the atomic number by 2, so the total reduction in atomic number due to α particles is \( \text{Reduction from } \alpha \text{ particles} = \text{Number of } \alpha \text{ particles} \times 2 \). Subtract this value from the total change in atomic number to determine the number of β particles emitted: \( \text{Number of } \beta \text{ particles} = \text{Total change in atomic number} - \text{Reduction from } \alpha \text{ particles} \).