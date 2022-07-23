If a radiation source has an intensity of 650 rem at 1.0 m, what distance is needed to decrease the intensity of exposure to below 25 rem, the level at which no effects are detectable?
Why is a scintillation counter or Geiger counter more useful for determining the existence and source of a new radiation leak than a film badge?
Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.
Harmful chemical spills can often be cleaned up by treatment with another chemical. For example, a spill of H2SO4 might be neutralized by addition of NaHCO3. Why is it that the harmful radioactive wastes from nuclear power plants cannot be cleaned up as easily?
Thorium-232 decays by a 10-step series, ultimately yielding lead-208. How many α particles and how many β particles are emitted?
Californium-246 is formed by bombardment of uranium-238 atoms. If four neutrons are formed as by-products, what particle is used for the bombardment?