GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Nuclear Chemistry

Beta Decay

A beta decay or beta emission occurs when an unstable nucleus ejects a beta particle to create a new element.

Understanding Beta Decay

A beta particle has no atomic mass and is represented by an electron.

Beta particles are smaller in size, and therefore have more penetrating power. Luckily, they are less radioactively damaging because of their lower ionizing power.

