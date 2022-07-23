What does it mean when we say that strontium-90, a waste product of nuclear power plants, has a half-life of 28.8 years?
If a radiation source has an intensity of 650 rem at 1.0 m, what distance is needed to decrease the intensity of exposure to below 25 rem, the level at which no effects are detectable?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Inverse Square Law
Radiation Exposure Measurement
Logarithmic Scale of Intensity
Why are rems the preferred units for measuring the health effects of radiation?
A selenium-75 source is producing 300 rem at a distance of 2.0 m?
b. What is its intensity at 25 m?
Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.
Harmful chemical spills can often be cleaned up by treatment with another chemical. For example, a spill of H2SO4 might be neutralized by addition of NaHCO3. Why is it that the harmful radioactive wastes from nuclear power plants cannot be cleaned up as easily?
Why is a scintillation counter or Geiger counter more useful for determining the existence and source of a new radiation leak than a film badge?