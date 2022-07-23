Metallic vs. Nonmetallic Character

The distinction between metals and nonmetals is based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically good conductors of heat and electricity, malleable, and ductile, while nonmetals are usually poor conductors and more brittle. The element in question, with six electrons in the n = 3 shell, is likely to be a nonmetal, specifically a member of the p block, where elements tend to exhibit nonmetallic characteristics.