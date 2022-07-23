Skip to main content
Chapter 2, Problem 5

Locate aluminum in the periodic table and give its group number and period number.

1
Locate aluminum (Al) on the periodic table. Aluminum has the atomic number 13, which helps you find its position.
Identify the group number: Groups in the periodic table are the vertical columns. Aluminum is in Group 13 (or Group IIIA in older notation).
Identify the period number: Periods in the periodic table are the horizontal rows. Aluminum is in Period 3.
Understand the significance: The group number indicates the number of valence electrons in aluminum (3 valence electrons), and the period number indicates the number of electron shells (3 shells).
Summarize: Aluminum is located in Group 13 and Period 3 of the periodic table.

Periodic Table

The periodic table is a systematic arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number. Elements are grouped into rows called periods and columns known as groups, which reflect their similar properties. Understanding the layout of the periodic table is essential for identifying the characteristics of elements, including their reactivity and bonding behavior.
Group Number

The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outer shell of an element. Elements within the same group exhibit similar chemical properties due to this shared electron configuration. For example, aluminum is located in Group 13, which signifies it has three valence electrons, influencing its reactivity and bonding patterns.
Period Number

The period number represents the horizontal row in which an element is found on the periodic table, corresponding to the highest energy level of electrons in an atom. As you move across a period from left to right, the atomic number increases, and elements typically transition from metals to nonmetals. Aluminum is located in Period 3, indicating it has three electron shells.
Textbook Question

How many electrons are present in an atom in which the first and second shells and the 3s subshell are filled? Name the element.

Textbook Question

An element has completely filled n = 1 and n = 2 shells and has six electrons in the n = 3 shell. Identify the element and its major group (i.e., main group, transition, etc.). Is it a metal or a nonmetal? Identify the orbital in which the last electron is found.

Textbook Question

For chlorine, identify the group number, give the number of electrons in each occupied shell, and write its valence-shell configuration.

