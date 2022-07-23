How many O atoms of mass 15.99 amu are in 15.99 g of oxygen?

Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, ions, or molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant is essential for converting moles to the actual number of particles. In the context of the question, it allows us to calculate how many oxygen atoms are present in 15.99 grams of oxygen by first determining the number of moles and then multiplying by Avogadro's number.