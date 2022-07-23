How many O atoms of mass 15.99 amu are in 15.99 g of oxygen?

Textbook Question
Use the following orbital-filling diagram to show the electron configuration for As:
2606
views
Use the following orbital-filling diagram to show the electron configuration for As:
How do atoms of different elements differ?
Find the mass in atomic mass units of the following:
a. 1 O atom, with a mass of 2.66 × 10-23 g
b. 1 Br atom, with a mass of 1.31 × 10-22 g
Where within an atom are the three types of subatomic particles located?
Why does the fourth period in the periodic table contain 18 elements?
Answer the following questions for the elements from cerium through lutetium:
a. Are they metals or nonmetals?
b. To what general class of elements do they belong?
c. What subshell is being filled by electrons in these elements?