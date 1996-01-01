Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The atomic mass of an element can be found on the Periodic Table.
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Example 1
On the Periodic Table, the atomic mass is represented by the number with decimal places.
Which of the following choices has the greatest atomic mass?
Atomic Mass (Simplified) Concept 2
Atomic Mass (Simplified) Example 2
Only three isotopes of magnesium exist on earth. 24Mg is the most common form at 78.70% natural abundance with a mass of 23.98504 amu, 25Mg has a 10.13% natural abundance, while 26Mg has a natural abundance of 11.17% and a mass of 25.98259 amu. What is the mass of the 25Mg isotope?
Silver has an atomic mass of 107.868 amu. The Ag-109 isotope (108.905 amu) is 48.16%. What is the amu of the other isotope?