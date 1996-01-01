Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Atomic Mass (Simplified)

The atomic mass of an element can be found on the Periodic Table.

Determining Atomic Mass

On the Periodic Table, the atomic mass is represented by the number with decimal places.

Problem

Which of the following choices has the greatest atomic mass?

Only three isotopes of magnesium exist on earth. 24Mg is the most common form at 78.70% natural abundance with a mass of 23.98504 amu, 25Mg has a 10.13% natural abundance, while 26Mg has a natural abundance of 11.17% and a mass of 25.98259 amu. What is the mass of the 25Mg isotope?

Silver has an atomic mass of 107.868 amu. The Ag-109 isotope (108.905 amu) is 48.16%. What is the amu of the other isotope?

