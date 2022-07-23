Look again at the trends illustrated in Figures 2.3 and 2.4.

Textbook Question
What is the mass (in grams) of 6.02 × 1023 atoms of Carbon-12?
An unidentified element is found to have an electron configuration by shell of 2 8 18 8 2. To what group and period does this element belong? Is the element a metal or a nonmetal? How many protons does an atom of the element have? What is the name of the element? Write its electron-dot symbol.
What is wrong with the following electron configurations?
a. Ni 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 3d10
b. N 1s2 2p5
