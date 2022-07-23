Melting and Boiling Points

The melting point is the temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, while the boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid becomes a gas. High melting and boiling points often indicate strong intermolecular forces, which are characteristic of ionic compounds. In this case, the compound's melting point of 77°C and boiling point of 201°C suggest significant intermolecular interactions, which can help identify its nature.