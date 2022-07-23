Identify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic.
d. Zinc and fluorine
Identify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic.
d. Zinc and fluorine
Write electron-dot symbols to show the number of covalent bonds and the lone pairs of electrons in the molecules that are formed by reactions between the atoms in Problem 4.34.
a. Aluminum and bromine
b. Carbon and fluorine
c. Cesium and iodine
d. Zinc and fluorine
e. Lithium and chlorine
Which of the following contains a coordinate covalent bond? (Hint: How many covalent bonds would you expect the central atom (underlined/bold) to form?)
a. PbCl2
b. Cu(NH3)42+
c. NH4+
Distinguish between the following:
b. A structural formula and a condensed structure
Distinguish between the following:
c. A lone pair and a shared pair of electrons
Consider the following possible structural formulas for C3H6O2. If a structure is not reasonable, explain what changes could be made to convert it to a reasonable structure.
a.