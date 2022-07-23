Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Molecular Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 Molecular CompoundsProblem 34d
Chapter 4, Problem 34d

Identify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic.
d. Zinc and fluorine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the type of elements involved: Zinc (Zn) is a metal, and fluorine (F) is a nonmetal. This distinction is important because the type of bond depends on the nature of the elements.
Recall the general rule for bond types: Ionic bonds typically form between metals and nonmetals due to the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds form between nonmetals through the sharing of electrons.
Examine the electronegativity difference: Metals like zinc have low electronegativity, while nonmetals like fluorine have high electronegativity. A large difference in electronegativity (greater than 1.7) usually indicates an ionic bond.
Understand the behavior of the atoms: Zinc tends to lose two electrons to form a Zn²⁺ ion, while fluorine tends to gain one electron to form an F⁻ ion. This electron transfer is characteristic of ionic bonding.
Conclude the bond type: Based on the transfer of electrons and the metal-nonmetal pairing, the bond between zinc and fluorine is classified as ionic.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This type of bond typically occurs between nonmetals, allowing them to achieve a full outer electron shell, which stabilizes the atoms. An example is the bond between two hydrogen atoms in a hydrogen molecule (H2).
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Covalent Bonds Example 1

Ionic Bonds

Ionic bonds are formed when one atom donates an electron to another atom, resulting in the formation of charged ions. This typically occurs between metals and nonmetals, where the metal loses electrons to become a positively charged cation, and the nonmetal gains electrons to become a negatively charged anion. A classic example is the bond between sodium and chlorine in sodium chloride (NaCl).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In general, atoms with high electronegativity, such as fluorine, tend to form ionic bonds with less electronegative atoms, like zinc. The difference in electronegativity between the two atoms helps determine whether a bond will be covalent or ionic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many covalent bonds are formed by each atom in the following molecules? Draw molecules using the electron-dot-symbols and lines to show the covalent bonds.

a. PH3

b. H2Se

c. HCl

d. SiF

1728
views
Textbook Question

What are likely formulas for the following molecules?

a. CH2Cl?

b. BH?

c. NI?

d. SiCl?

2347
views
Textbook Question

What is a coordinate covalent bond, and how does it differ from a covalent bond?

2157
views
Textbook Question

Write electron-dot symbols to show the number of covalent bonds and the lone pairs of electrons in the molecules that are formed by reactions between the atoms in Problem 4.34.

a. Aluminum and bromine

b. Carbon and fluorine

c. Cesium and iodine

d. Zinc and fluorine

e. Lithium and chlorine

1678
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following contains a coordinate covalent bond? (Hint: How many covalent bonds would you expect the central atom (underlined/bold) to form?)

a. PbCl2

b. Cu(NH3)42+

c. NH4+

3171
views
Textbook Question

A compound of gallium with chlorine has a melting point of 77°C and a boiling point of 201°C. Is the compound ionic or covalent? What is a likely formula?

2288
views