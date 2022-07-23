Obtain a package of your favorite snack food and examine the nutritional information on the label. Confirm the caloric value listed by using the conversions listed in the table in the Chemistry in Action feature 'Energy from Food' (p. 191). Alternatively, you can use the estimates for caloric value for a given food as provided in the table.

b. How long would you have to engage in each of the physical activities to burn the calories contained in your snack?