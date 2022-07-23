Textbook Question
Ammonia reacts slowly in air to produce nitrogen monoxide and water vapor:
NH3(g) + O2(g) ⇌ NO(g) + H2O(g) + Heat
b. Write the equilibrium equation.
2894
views
Ammonia reacts slowly in air to produce nitrogen monoxide and water vapor:
NH3(g) + O2(g) ⇌ NO(g) + H2O(g) + Heat
b. Write the equilibrium equation.
Methanol, CH3OH, is used as race car fuel.
c. How many kilojoules are released by burning 50.0 g of methanol?
Sketch an energy diagram for a system in which the forward reaction has Eact = +25 kcal/mol (+105 kJ/mol) and the reverse reaction has Eact = +35 kcal/mol (+146 kJ/mol).
a. Is the forward process endergonic or exergonic?