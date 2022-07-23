Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 73b
Chapter 7, Problem 73b

Ammonia reacts slowly in air to produce nitrogen monoxide and water vapor:
NH3(g) + O2(g) ⇌ NO(g) + H2O(g) + Heat
b. Write the equilibrium equation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by writing the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. The given reaction is NH₃(g) + O₂(g) ⇌ NO(g) + H₂O(g) + Heat. To balance it, ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation.
Step 2: Balance the nitrogen (N) atoms. There is 1 nitrogen atom in NH₃ on the reactant side and 1 nitrogen atom in NO on the product side. This is already balanced.
Step 3: Balance the hydrogen (H) atoms. There are 3 hydrogen atoms in NH₃ on the reactant side. On the product side, H₂O contains 2 hydrogen atoms. To balance, place a coefficient of 2 in front of NH₃ and a coefficient of 3 in front of H₂O.
Step 4: Balance the oxygen (O) atoms. On the reactant side, O₂ contains 2 oxygen atoms. On the product side, NO and H₂O contribute oxygen atoms. Adjust the coefficients to balance the oxygen atoms.
Step 5: Verify that all elements are balanced and write the final equilibrium equation. Ensure that the reaction is reversible (indicated by the ⇌ symbol) and includes the heat term to indicate that it is exothermic.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the context of the given reaction, this means that ammonia (NH3) and oxygen (O2) are converting to nitrogen monoxide (NO) and water vapor (H2O) at a rate that balances with the reverse process, allowing the system to maintain a stable state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:42
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For the reaction provided, K can be calculated using the concentrations of NO and H2O divided by those of NH3 and O2, reflecting the extent to which the reaction favors products or reactants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is crucial for understanding how changes in concentration, temperature, or pressure can affect the position of the equilibrium in the reaction between ammonia and oxygen.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.

a. Write the balanced equation.

2714
views
Textbook Question

Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.

d. This reaction has K = 2.3 × 10-18. Are the reactants or the products favored?

2273
views
Textbook Question

For the evaporation of water, H2O(l) → H2O(g), at 100°C, ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol (+40.7 kJ/mol).

b. How many kilojoules are released when 10.0 g of H2O(g) is condensed?

3274
views
Textbook Question

Methanol, CH3OH, is used as race car fuel.

c. How many kilojoules are released by burning 50.0 g of methanol?

1912
views
Textbook Question

Sketch an energy diagram for a system in which the forward reaction has Eact = +25 kcal/mol (+105 kJ/mol) and the reverse reaction has Eact = +35 kcal/mol (+146 kJ/mol).

a. Is the forward process endergonic or exergonic?

1815
views
Textbook Question

Obtain a package of your favorite snack food and examine the nutritional information on the label. Confirm the caloric value listed by using the conversions listed in the table in the Chemistry in Action feature 'Energy from Food' (p. 191). Alternatively, you can use the estimates for caloric value for a given food as provided in the table.

b. How long would you have to engage in each of the physical activities to burn the calories contained in your snack?

1685
views