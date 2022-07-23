Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 74c
Chapter 7, Problem 74c

Methanol, CH3OH, is used as race car fuel.
c. How many kilojoules are released by burning 50.0 g of methanol?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the balanced chemical equation for the combustion of methanol. The reaction is: CH3OHl+3O2g2H2Og+2CO2g. This equation shows that methanol reacts with oxygen to produce water and carbon dioxide.
Find the molar mass of methanol, CH3OH. Add the atomic masses of its elements: Carbon (C) = 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) = 1.008 g/mol (×4), and Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol. The molar mass is: 12.01+(41.008)+16.00 g/mol.
Convert the given mass of methanol (50.0 g) to moles using the formula: n=mM, where m is the mass (50.0 g) and M is the molar mass of methanol.
Determine the energy released per mole of methanol burned. This value is typically provided in the problem or can be found in a reference table. For example, the combustion of methanol releases approximately 726kJ per mole.
Calculate the total energy released by multiplying the moles of methanol (from step 3) by the energy released per mole (from step 4). Use the formula: E=n∆H, where E is the total energy, n is the number of moles, and ∆H is the energy released per mole.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. In the case of methanol (CH3OH), its combustion produces carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), along with a significant amount of energy. Understanding this reaction is crucial for calculating the energy released when burning a specific mass of methanol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:25
Common Types of Alkane Reactions Concept 1

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For methanol, the molar mass is approximately 32.04 g/mol. Knowing the molar mass allows us to convert grams of methanol into moles, which is essential for determining the amount of energy released during combustion based on stoichiometric calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass

Heat of Combustion

The heat of combustion is the amount of energy released when one mole of a substance is completely burned in oxygen. For methanol, the heat of combustion is about -726 kJ/mol. This value is critical for calculating the total energy released when a specific mass of methanol is combusted, as it provides a direct relationship between the amount of fuel and the energy produced.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Heat Capacity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.

d. This reaction has K = 2.3 × 10-18. Are the reactants or the products favored?

2273
views
Textbook Question

For the evaporation of water, H2O(l) → H2O(g), at 100°C, ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol (+40.7 kJ/mol).

b. How many kilojoules are released when 10.0 g of H2O(g) is condensed?

3274
views
Textbook Question

Ammonia reacts slowly in air to produce nitrogen monoxide and water vapor:

NH3(g) + O2(g) ⇌ NO(g) + H2O(g) + Heat

b. Write the equilibrium equation.

2894
views
Textbook Question

Sketch an energy diagram for a system in which the forward reaction has Eact = +25 kcal/mol (+105 kJ/mol) and the reverse reaction has Eact = +35 kcal/mol (+146 kJ/mol).

a. Is the forward process endergonic or exergonic?

1815
views
Textbook Question

Obtain a package of your favorite snack food and examine the nutritional information on the label. Confirm the caloric value listed by using the conversions listed in the table in the Chemistry in Action feature 'Energy from Food' (p. 191). Alternatively, you can use the estimates for caloric value for a given food as provided in the table.

b. How long would you have to engage in each of the physical activities to burn the calories contained in your snack?

1685
views