Conversion Factors are used to tie together 2 different units.
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1
The given amount contains one unit type and the conversion factor connects two different units together.
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 1
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2
A patient has approximately 83 mL of blood pumping by their heart at each beat. By assuming they have a pulse of 75 beats per minute it is calculated that the patient pumps 8.964 x 106 mL in one day. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
For 7 hours, an intravenous bag delivers medication to a patient at a rate of 2.75 drops a second with a mass of 42 mg per drop. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
The dispensing of prescription drugs are usually prescribed in units of mg per kg of body weight. A new prescription drug has a recommended dosage of 11 mg/kg. A 75 lb child requires three tablets each weighing 125 mg for their recommended dosage. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.