How does the ideal gas law differ from the combined gas law?

Explain Avogadro's law using the kinetic–molecular theory of gases.
How many molecules are in 1.0 L of O2 at STP? How may grams of O2?
What is the mass of CH4 in a sample that occupies a volume of 16.5 L at STP?
Which sample contains more molecules: 2.0 L of Cl2 at STP or 3.0 L of CH4 at 300 K and 1150 mmHg? Which sample weighs more?
What is meant by partial pressure?
What is a liquid's heat of vaporization?