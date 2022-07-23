What is a liquid's heat of vaporization?

Textbook Question
How does the ideal gas law differ from the combined gas law?
Which sample contains more molecules: 2.0 L of Cl2 at STP or 3.0 L of CH4 at 300 K and 1150 mmHg? Which sample weighs more?
What is meant by partial pressure?
What is the effect of pressure on a liquid's boiling point?
List three kinds of crystalline solids, and give an example of each.
Use the kinetic–molecular theory to explain why gas pressure increases if the temperature is raised and the volume is kept constant.