Textbook Question
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
1402
views
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Gay-Lussac's law? Explain your answer.
A gas has a volume of 2.84 L at 1.00 atm and 0 °C. At what temperature does it have a volume of 7.50 L at 520 mmHg?
How many molecules are in 1.0 L of O2 at STP? How may grams of O2?
What is the mass of CH4 in a sample that occupies a volume of 16.5 L at STP?
How does the ideal gas law differ from the combined gas law?