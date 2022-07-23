Textbook Question
What is a liquid's heat of vaporization?
What is the effect of pressure on a liquid's boiling point?
List three kinds of crystalline solids, and give an example of each.
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide.
a. Based on the phase diagram for water, explain how it is possible to skate on ice, that is, solid water.
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide.
b. Would it be possible to skate on 'dry ice,' that is, solid CO2?