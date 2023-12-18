Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes Problem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8

Draw both condensed and line structures for the chemicals listed in Problem 12.1.
a.
b.
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemicals listed in Problem 12.1. If the problem provides specific chemical names or formulas, ensure you understand their molecular structure and functional groups.
For the condensed structure, write the chemical formula in a compact form, grouping atoms connected to each carbon atom. For example, ethane (C2H6) would be written as CH3CH3.
For the line structure (skeletal structure), represent the molecule using lines where each vertex or endpoint represents a carbon atom. Hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons are implied and not explicitly shown, while other atoms (e.g., oxygen, nitrogen) are explicitly drawn.
Ensure that the correct number of bonds is represented for each atom. Carbon should have four bonds, hydrogen one bond, oxygen two bonds, etc. Double or triple bonds should be drawn as double or triple lines between atoms.
Double-check your structures to ensure they accurately represent the molecular formula and connectivity of the given chemicals. Compare the condensed and line structures to confirm consistency.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure while still conveying essential information about the compound's composition.
Line-Angle Structural Formula

The line-angle structural formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where lines represent bonds between atoms. Each vertex and endpoint of a line represents a carbon atom, while hydrogen atoms are typically omitted for clarity. This method allows chemists to quickly visualize the structure of complex molecules without cluttering the diagram with every atom.
Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. Understanding nomenclature is crucial for accurately interpreting and drawing chemical structures, as it provides insight into the types of atoms present, their arrangement, and the functional groups involved. This knowledge is essential for translating names into structural representations, such as condensed and line-angle formulas.
